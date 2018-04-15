Trump targets ‘slippery’ Comey on Twitter

US President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked former FBI director James Comey after details of his upcoming tell-all book were leaked.

Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, which is scheduled for release this week, describes Trump as “unethical, and untethered to truth” and compared him to a mob boss.

Trump, in a series of tweets, took issue with the parts of the book which had been leaked, calling Comey “slippery and a “man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!”

In the book, Comey writes that shortly after taking office, Trump had sought loyalty from him at a White House dinner. Trump refuted the claim, tweeting: “I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His “memos” are self serving and FAKE!”

Trump also took a swipe at reviewers of the book.

“The big questions in Comey’s badly reviewed book aren’t answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe’s $700,000 & more?” he posted.

However, Trump was conspicuously quiet on one other detail of the book that was leaked — an apparent encounter with prostitutes at a Moscow hotel.

Comey writes that Trump had seemed fixated on disproving allegations that during a visit to Moscow in 2013, Trump had paid prostitutes to urinate on a bed and on themselves. Trump wanted Comey to and the FBI investigate the allegation and disprove it to make sure his wife Melania Trump was “100% sure” that never happened. In a snarky aside, Comey wondered about the state of the Trumps’ marriage.

Trump made no mention of this excerpt in his Twitter tirade.

However, he did vent about a recent FBI raid on the homes and offices of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Investigators had sought records of payments made to two women to keep quiet about their affairs with Trump — Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

“Attorney Client privilege is now a thing of the past. I have many (too many!) lawyers and they are probably wondering when their offices, and even homes, are going to be raided with everything, including their phones and computers, taken. All lawyers are deflated and concerned!” he tweeted.