Home / World News / Trump-era ban on H-1B visas expires
world news

Trump-era ban on H-1B visas expires

Indian professionals account for more than 70% of the 85,000 H-1B visas granted by the US every year
By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Amit Chanda
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 12:01 AM IST
US President Joe Biden holds his first cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday (AFP)

The US state department on Thursday confirmed the Trump-era proclamation suspending non-immigrant short-term visas such as H-1B expired on March 31.

“Visa applicants who have not yet been interviewed or scheduled for an interview will have their applications prioritised and processed in accordance with existing phased resumption of visa services guidance,” the state department said in an update on its website.

“Visa applicants who were previously refused visas due to the restrictions of Presidential Proclamation 10052 may reapply by submitting a new application including a new fee,” it added, referring to the June 22, 2020 proclamation issued by then President Donald Trump suspending the entry of “additional workers through the H-1B, H-2B, J, and L nonimmigrant visa programmes … (as it) presents a significant threat to employment opportunities for Americans affected by the extraordinary economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak”.

As reported by Hindustan Times on Wednesday, the proclamation was set to expire on March 31 if it was not extended by President Joe Biden. It was not.

Indian professionals account for more than 70% of the 85,000 H-1B visas granted by the US every year, against petitions filed by American employers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indians get less wage premium in US than English-speaking immigrants: Study

'Every step of the way': McConnell pledges battle over Biden infrastructure plan

Allies raise alarm over health of hunger-striking Alexei Navalny

Pakistan court allows commercial sale of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP