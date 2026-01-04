Trump's capture of Nicolas Maduro draws mixed reactions | Who said what?

The US' capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife drew mixed reactions from world leaders, with a common call from everyone: "a peaceful transition" with "dialogue and diplomacy". Nicolas Maduro was perp-walked into custody at the DEA headquarters in New York City after his arrival in the US. (X/@sentdefender)

The US military carried out a military operation in the early hours of Saturday and captured Maduro and his wife from Caracas. The two were flown out of Venezuela and brought to New York City in the late hours. Follow live updates on US strikes on Venezuela

Maduro has been indicted along with his wife, his son and three others. The Venezuelan President is indicted on four counts: narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Meanwhile, India did not exactly react to Maduro's capture, but issued an advisory for its citizens in view of the tense situations in Venezuela. “In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela,” the external affairs ministry said.

How world leaders reacted to Maduro's capture

1. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, firstly, clarified that the UK was not involved in the US military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. He said that all the facts need to be established, adding that he would like to speak with Trump and other allies to gain clarity on the situation.

In another X post later, Starmer asserted that the UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela. "We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate President, and we shed no tears about the end of his regime," he stated.

"I reiterated my support for international law this morning. The UK government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people," he added.

2. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, congratulated Trump for his "bold and historic leadership" on behalf of freedom and justice. "I salute your decisive resolve and the brilliant action of your brave soldiers," he added.

3. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that his government is monitoring the developments in Venezuela, urging all parties to "support dialogue and diplomacy in order to secure regional stability and prevent escalation".

He stated that Australia has long had concerns about the situation in Venezuela, including the need to respect democratic principles, human rights and fundamental freedoms. "We continue to support international law and a peaceful, democratic transition in Venezuela that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people," Albanese added.

4. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the people of Venezuela have been "rid of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship", emphasising that they can only rejoice at this moment.

Macron said that Maduro undermined the dignity of his own people by seizing power and trampling on fundamental freedoms. "The upcoming transition must be peaceful, democratic, and respectful of the will of the Venezuelan people. We wish that President Edmundo González Urrutia, elected in 2024, can swiftly ensure this transition," he wrote in a post on X.

5. Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, said that his country did not recognise Nicolas Maduro's regime, but at the same time, it will also not recognise an intervention that violates international law. He called for a fair and dialogued transition.

"Spain did not recognise the Maduro regime. But neither will it recognise an intervention that violates international law and pushes the region toward a horizon of uncertainty and belligerence. We call on all actors to think of the civilian population, to respect the United Nations Charter, and to articulate a fair and dialogued transition," Sanchez wrote on X.

6. Russia's foreign ministry initially said it was extremely concerned by the reports of the capture of Maduro and his wife. Later, taking note of the confirmed reports, the ministry said Russia strongly urges the US leadership "to reconsider their position and release the legitimately elected president of a sovereign country and his spouse".

"We highlight the need to create conditions for resolving any existing issues between the United States and Venezuela through dialogue," it added.

7. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Nicolas Maduro had led his "country to ruins" after the US picked the Venezuelan leader out of the country following a military operation in Caracas.

Merz further said that Germany did not recognise the last Venezuelan election as it was "rigged", adding that Maduro had "played a problematic role in the region" by entangling Venezuela in the drug trade.

However, the German Chancellor also said that the legal aspects of the US's actions were "complex", and in general, "the principles of international law must apply in relations between states". He added, "Political instability must not be allowed to arise in Venezuela now."

8. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply alarmed" by the recent escalation in Venezuela, adding that the US military action could have potential worrying implications for the region.

"Independently of the situation in Venezuela, these developments constitute a dangerous precedent. The Secretary-General continues to emphasise the importance of full respect -- by all -- of international law, including the UN Charter. He’s deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected," a statement from the UN Secretary-General's spokesperson said.

Guterres called on all actors in Venezuela to engage in "inclusive dialogue, in full respect of human rights and the rule of law".

9. China's foreign ministry expressed deep shock over the US military operation and capture of Maduro and his wife. It strongly condemned "the use of force by the US against a sovereign country and the use of force against the president of a country".

10. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took to X and said that the bombings on Venezuelan territory and Maduro's capture "cross an unacceptable line". He termed these acts as a "serious affront" to the Latin American country's sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community.

"Attacking countries, in flagrant violation of international law, is the first step toward a world of violence, chaos, and instability, where the law of the strongest prevails over multilateralism," Lula da Silva said.

He further stated that Brazil's condemnation of the use of force aligns with its previous stances in recent situations in other countries.

"The action recalls the worst moments of interference in the politics of Latin America and the Caribbean and threatens the preservation of the region as a zone of peace. The international community, through the United Nations, needs to respond vigorously to this episode. Brazil condemns these actions and remains available to promote the path of dialogue and cooperation," he added.

11. Italian President Giorgia Meloni said that Italy has never recognised Maduro's regime and condemned his actions towards the people of Venezuela. However, she said that Italy believes that external military action is not the right path to end totalitarian regimes.

"Italy, together with the main international partners, has never recognized Maduro's self-proclaimed electoral victory, condemning the regime's acts of repression and has always supported the Venezuelan people's aspiration to a democratic transition," Meloni said in a post on X.

She further stated, "Consistent with Italy's historic position, the Government believes that external military action is not the path to take to put an end to totalitarian regimes, but at the same time considers legitimate an intervention of a defensive nature against hybrid attacks on its own security, as in the case of state entities that fuel and favor narcotrafficking."

Meloni said that Italy continues to follow the situation in Venezuela and pays attention to the Italian community in the country.

12. Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha noted that Nicolas Maduro's regime has violated all human rights principles and affirmed Kyiv's stance in consistently defending the rights of nations to live freely, free of dictatorship and oppression.

"Ukraine has consistently defended the right of nations to live freely, free of dictatorship, oppression, and human rights violations. The Maduro regime has violated all such principles in every respect. We stand for further developments in accordance with the principles of international law, prioritising democracy, human rights, and the interests of Venezuelans," Sybiha said.

Later, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked about Maduro's capture during a news conference, he said, "What can I say here? If this can be done to dictators, like that, then the United States of America know what they should do next."