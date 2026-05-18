Trump's day out on Truth Social: Iran covered in US flag, aliens and more

United States President Donald Trump went on a social media spree on Sunday (local time) as he shared multiple artificial intelligence-generated images and videos showing the United States attacking Iran on his instruction.

In one of the many AI-generated photos, Trump is seen walking with an alien with its hands seemingly tied.(Truth Social/Donald Trump)

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These visuals came after the US President warned Iran that the clock is ticking for the country and asked it to speed up on getting a deal with the US to end the war.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT,” he wrote in the post on Truth Social.

Also read: 'Dangerous escalation': India condemns drone strike near UAE's Barakah nuclear plant, urges restraint

‘US Space Force’, ‘Arrows pointing at Iran’

Following this post, Trump shared two seemingly AI-generated videos, showing the US carriers attacking Iranian drones while he is in control. In the videos, a clip of Trump describing an attack in attached.

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{{^usCountry}} After that, the US President shared multiple AI-generated photos of him, one with American eagles and American flags in the background and another one showing him in control of an outer space warfare with explosions across multiple locations around the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After that, the US President shared multiple AI-generated photos of him, one with American eagles and American flags in the background and another one showing him in control of an outer space warfare with explosions across multiple locations around the world. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He shared a photo of himself surrounded by what looks like a robotic force with a badge on the top reading ‘United States Space Force’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shared a photo of himself surrounded by what looks like a robotic force with a badge on the top reading ‘United States Space Force’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In another photo, Trump sought to attack former US Democrat Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. He shared a collage of photos, one showing Iranian ships on top of water with text Obama/Biden, and another Iranian boats under the water and destroyed, with ‘Trump’ written on top. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another photo, Trump sought to attack former US Democrat Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. He shared a collage of photos, one showing Iranian ships on top of water with text Obama/Biden, and another Iranian boats under the water and destroyed, with ‘Trump’ written on top. {{/usCountry}}

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He shared one more photo with the bold text reading ‘Bye Bye Fast Boats’, showing an American drone destroying boats with Iranian flags.

In one of the many AI-generated photos, he is even seen walking with an alien with its hands seemingly tied.

Trump also shared a photo of the Gulf map with the backdrop of the US flag, with arrows pointing towards Iran from all directions.

While Trump did not directly say anything in any of these posts after he warned Iran of the clock ticking for it, however, most of his posts indicated a renewed threat of a military action against Iran as both the countries fail to reach a breakthrough in their indirect peace deal negotiations.

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While the US rejected Iran's preconditions for a peace deal, it reportedly put forth its own conditions including no war reparations as demanded by Iran, and only one nuclear facility operational in the country, according to Iran's Fars news agency.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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