Trump's Oval Office press briefing cut short after young girl faints

A question-and-answer session with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office was brought to an immediate halt on Friday (local time) after a young girl fainted, as per New York Post. US President Donald Trump during a swearing-in ceremony for Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, April 18, 2025. The Senate confirmed surgeon and TV star Mehmet Oz to lead the agency on April 3.(Bloomberg)

White House aides sprung into action, shooing away reporters and photographers, who were covering the White House swearing-in ceremony of Mehmet Oz as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

"Everybody out, please move," a White House aide could be heard saying on the pooled video feed after a young relative of Mehmet Oz collapsed.

"No photos!" the aide instructed journalists, as per NYP.

Oz, 64, had just been sworn in as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services before Trump began taking questions on several topics from the assembled press pool.

The girl was identified by People and TMZ as Oz's 11-year-old granddaughter Philomena, NYP reported.

Trump walked over to check on the girl as the media were escorted away.

"A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz's swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office," a White House official said in a brief statement, as quoted by NYP. "We are happy to say she is OK."

The White House stated in a post on X that Oz was sworn in by Robert F Kennedy, Jr.

“Dr Oz has officially been sworn in as the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services by Robert F Kennedy, Jr in the Oval Office!”

Trump says Oz will ‘protect’ Medicare

Trump, while introducing Oz said, "As Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator, Dr. Oz will work tirelessly to strengthen and protect Medicare for our nation's seniors & Medicaid... there will be NO CUTS."

As Mehmet Oz completes his first week as the 17th Administrator of CMS, he is sharing his agenda and vision for the agency.

A cardiothoracic surgeon and former host of an award-winning TV show, he now leads the largest agency under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), with a USD 1.7 trillion budget, tasked with delivering health outcomes for more than 160 million people, as per CMS website.

"I want to thank President Trump and Secretary Kennedy for their confidence in my ability to lead CMS in achieving their vision to Make America Healthy Again," said Oz.

"Great societies protect their most vulnerable. As stewards of the health of so many Americans - especially disadvantaged youth, those with disabilities, and our seniors, the CMS team is dedicated to delivering superior health outcomes across each program we administer. America is too great for small dreams, and I'm ready to get work on the President's agenda,", CMS quoted Oz as saying.