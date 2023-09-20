Tunisia hit by rare nationwide electricity blackout, reason unknown

Electricity supplies were cut across Tunisia for two hours on Wednesday but the reason for the rare nationwide outage was unclear, residents and the state electricity company STEG said on Wednesday.

Tunisia Electricity Blackout: The Interior Minister Kamal Feki was headed to the power plant in Rades city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Interior Minister Kamal Feki was headed to the power plant in Rades city to investigate the reasons behind the blackout, his ministry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON