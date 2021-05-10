Home / World News / Turkey demands end to Israel's 'heinous, cruel' attacks
world news

Turkey demands end to Israel's 'heinous, cruel' attacks

The Palestinian Red Crescent said hundreds had been wounded in new clashes on Monday that came ahead of a planned march marking Israel's 1967 takeover of the holy city.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Demonstrators wave Turkish and Palestinian flags during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.(Reuters)

Turkey on Monday called Israel an "apartheid state" that must end "heinous and cruel attacks" against Palestinians, as clashes raged at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said hundreds had been wounded in new clashes on Monday that came ahead of a planned march marking Israel's 1967 takeover of the holy city.

The clashes were the latest in days of the worst such disturbances in Jerusalem since 2017.

"To the Islamic world, we say: It's time to stop Israel's heinous and cruel attacks!" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's press aide Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter.

"To humanity, we say: It's time to put this apartheid state in its place!"

Erdogan himself had on Saturday called Israel a "cruel terrorist state" that was attacking Palestinians "in a savage manner devoid of ethics".

Relations between Israel and Turkey have been strained since a Turkish NGO oversaw a flotilla of ships that tried to break Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2010.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in support of Palestinians on Sunday evening outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul.

The Turkish police did not intervene despite a ban on large public gatherings in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A range of top Turkish officials took to Twitter on Monday to denounce Israel's actions.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said those "who do not speak out against this atrocity should not talk about (the) Middle East Peace Process".

The four members of the Middle East Quartet involved in the stalled process -- the US, Russia, the EU and the UN -- on Saturday expressed "deep concern" over the violence and called on "Israeli authorities to exercise restraint".

Turkey on Monday called Israel an "apartheid state" that must end "heinous and cruel attacks" against Palestinians, as clashes raged at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said hundreds had been wounded in new clashes on Monday that came ahead of a planned march marking Israel's 1967 takeover of the holy city.

The clashes were the latest in days of the worst such disturbances in Jerusalem since 2017.

"To the Islamic world, we say: It's time to stop Israel's heinous and cruel attacks!" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's press aide Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter.

"To humanity, we say: It's time to put this apartheid state in its place!"

Erdogan himself had on Saturday called Israel a "cruel terrorist state" that was attacking Palestinians "in a savage manner devoid of ethics".

Relations between Israel and Turkey have been strained since a Turkish NGO oversaw a flotilla of ships that tried to break Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2010.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in support of Palestinians on Sunday evening outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul.

The Turkish police did not intervene despite a ban on large public gatherings in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A range of top Turkish officials took to Twitter on Monday to denounce Israel's actions.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said those "who do not speak out against this atrocity should not talk about (the) Middle East Peace Process".

The four members of the Middle East Quartet involved in the stalled process -- the US, Russia, the EU and the UN -- on Saturday expressed "deep concern" over the violence and called on "Israeli authorities to exercise restraint".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
turkey israel
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP