Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Turkey's Erdogan decries US veto power over UNSC: 'Is this justice'

Turkey's Erdogan decries US veto power over UNSC: 'Is this justice'

Reuters |
Dec 09, 2023 06:40 PM IST

"The United Nations Security Council demand for ceasefire is rejected only by U.S. veto. Is this justice?," Erdogan said in a human rights conference.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the United Nations Security Council to be reformed, decrying the fact that the United States could veto a ceasefire proposal for Gaza despite huge support from other countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president(Bloomberg)

"The United Nations Security Council demand for ceasefire is rejected only by U.S. veto. Is this justice?," Erdogan said in a human rights conference in Istanbul.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"The U.N. Security Council needs to be reformed," he added.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recep tayyip erdogan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP