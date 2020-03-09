Turkish president Erdogan’s former ally to form political party

world

Ali Babacan, who presided over Turkey’s economy from 2009 to 2015, said he will announce his political party’s program on Wednesday in a move to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule.

Babacan, speaking in a live interview with local Fox TV on Monday, said his party will submit the necessary paperwork for its registration later in the day. It will be named the ‘Democracy and Advance Party,’ or DEVA -- which translates as “cure,” according to Duvar news website.

The party will prioritize media rights and freedom of speech, Babacan said. Good governance is needed to unlock the economy’s potential, he said. Babacan, 53, resigned from Erdogan’s ruling AK Party in July 2019.

“There is nothing independent” in the country, “not even the judiciary,” Babacan said.