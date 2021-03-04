Home / World News / Turkish Prez Erdogan urges lifting US sanctions on Iran, return to JCPOA
Turkish Prez Erdogan urges lifting US sanctions on Iran, return to JCPOA

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks about Human Rights reforms prepared by his government, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Erdogan announced a series of reforms aimed at improving human rights in the country on Tuesday, but critics questioned their effectiveness in improving standards.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool )(AP)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that lifting U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear work and returning to a 2015 nuclear deal will contribute to regional stability and economic prosperity.

Tehran and Washington have said they want the other side to move first to hold talks to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), under which Tehran secured an easing of sanctions by limiting its nuclear work.

Last month, Erdogan told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call that he saw a window of opportunity for Iran and the United States, adding he wanted U.S. sanctions on Tehran to be lifted.

