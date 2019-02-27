 Twenty killed, 40 wounded in train station fire in Egypt’s Cairo: Report
Twenty killed, 40 wounded in train station fire in Egypt’s Cairo: Report

A witness said there had been an explosion when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo.

Updated: Feb 27, 2019 15:57 IST
A member of security forces gestures as rescue workers and people gather at the scene after a fire caused deaths and injuries at the main train station in Cairo, Egypt, on February 27.(REUTERS)

Twenty people were killed and 40 wounded when a fire broke out at the main train station in Egypt’s capital Cairo on Wednesday, state TV said.

A witness said there had been an explosion when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo, and that he had seen charred bodies on the ground.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 15:37 IST

