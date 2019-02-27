Twenty killed, 40 wounded in train station fire in Egypt’s Cairo: Report
A witness said there had been an explosion when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo.world Updated: Feb 27, 2019 15:57 IST
Cairo
Twenty people were killed and 40 wounded when a fire broke out at the main train station in Egypt’s capital Cairo on Wednesday, state TV said.
A witness said there had been an explosion when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo, and that he had seen charred bodies on the ground.
First Published: Feb 27, 2019 15:37 IST