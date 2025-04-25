Twin earthquakes in Myanmar: 3,700 dead, 5100 injured says WHO

More than 3,700 people have lost their lives and nearly 5,100 have been injured, with 114 people still missing and tens of thousands displaced and living in makeshift tents, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a new statistic on the victims of two powerful earthquakes in Myanmar. A broken Buddha statue is pictured inside a damaged pagoda following one of two strong earthquakes in Myanmar(REUTERS)

Dr Thushara Fernando, WHO Representative to Myanmar, warned in a video conference for journalists today in Geneva that the risk of infectious disease outbreaks among the displaced and those living near water ponds is increasing and that the threat of dengue fever and malaria is becoming a reality with the approaching monsoon and contaminated water sources.

The international organisation has responded quickly, but the needs are immense, Thushara said.

He emphasised that the humanitarian work there is now at a critical stage and that without urgent and sustained funding, the risk of a secondary health crisis will erupt.

The health organisation is appealing for USD 8 million to continue operations, prevent disease outbreaks and continue to provide basic care in the near future, he said.