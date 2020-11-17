e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defends decision to not remove Trump’s tweet falsely claiming victory

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defends decision to not remove Trump’s tweet falsely claiming victory

A ranking member of Senate Judiciary Committe asked Jack Dorsey whether he believes a label goes “far enough to prevent the tweet’s harms” when the tweet is still visible and not accurate.

world Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 22:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jack Dorsey testified that the Twitter has removed around 300,000 election-related tweets.
Jack Dorsey testified that the Twitter has removed around 300,000 election-related tweets.(REUTERS)
         

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday defended the decision of the micro-blogging platform to not remove US President Donald Trump’s tweets related to election results. During a Congressional hearing over the company’s content moderation policy, Senator Dianne Feinstein mentioned a Trump’s tweet in which he had claimed a win in the presidential elections while media networks had not called the election in anyone’s favour.

Feinstein, a Democrat and ranking member of Senate Judiciary Committee, said that Trump and his allies tweeted hundreds of false claims about 2020 elections. She highlighted that the US President even falsely claimed victory and alleged widespread voter fraud. The 87-year-old Senator quoted Trump tweet from November 7, which reads “I won this election by a lot”.

Also Read | Facebook, Twitter CEOs facing questions on poll measures

Twitter applied a warning label to the tweet, saying “Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted”. Feinstein asked Dorsey whether he believes a label goes “far enough to prevent the tweet’s harms” when the tweet is still visible and not accurate.

“I do, because it’s not the just surface-level label. It points to a collection of news articles of information and conversation that gives you an expansion on what’s happening with the election,” replied Dorsey.

Seemingly unconvinced by the answer, the Senator reiterated the question, stressing that these tweets “arouse people”. She said that the entity running such an operation ought to have an understanding that the tweets can play a major role on stirring people up to unacceptable levels.

“I believe it’s really important that we show people a broader context. And that is the intention of the label. It is not just text below a tweet, it is a link to connect to a much larger conversation and news articles across the spectrum,” said Dorsey, without providing proper justification for keeping the tweets on the platform. During the hearing, the Twitter chief also testified that the platform has removed some 300,000 election-related tweets between October 27 and November 11, representing 0.2 per cent of all election-related tweets.

tags
top news
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In