Twitter entitled to ban Trump, but social media firms must be accountable: UK
Social media firms are entitled to make their own decisions about content moderation but must be accountable, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday when asked about Donald Trump's suspension from Twitter.
"Social media companies are entitled to make their own moderation decisions," the spokesman said.
"Social media companies must be held accountable for the consistent, transparent, and effective enforcement of their terms and conditions."
Pak court sentences 3 to 2 years of jail for vandalising Gurdwara Nankana Sahib
'Time for peace and for calm in US', says Donald Trump
Mike Pompeo slams Iran for Al-Qaida support on his way out
Brazil researchers report disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac
German police shuts down 'Darknet' marketplace that traded drugs, Bitcoin
EU regulator ponders Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approval by January end
F-35 flies with 871 flaws, only two fewer than year earlier
Trump may be shielded from riot charges by a previous Supreme Court ruling
Trump slams impeachment move as Democrats press ahead
Explained: How black boxes of crashed Indonesian jet will be handled
Chinese city of Langfang goes into lockdown amid new Covid-19 threat
What is the 25th Amendment and why is Pence under pressure to invoke it?
Donald Trump rejects blame for Capitol riot, calls rally ‘totally appropriate’
Move to impeach continuation of greatest witch hunt in political history: Trump
Canada to ban import of goods from China that use forced labour
