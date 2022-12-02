Home / World News / Twitter offers advertisers incentives after many marketers left platform: Report

world news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 03:25 AM IST

Twitter Inc is offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover.

Twitter Inc is offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

