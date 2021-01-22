Not suspended Iran's top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's account, says Twitter
A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts.
Twitter Inc said on Friday it had not suspended the account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah AliKhamenei.
