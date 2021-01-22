IND USA
Not suspended Iran's top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's account, says Twitter

A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran. (Reuters)

Twitter Inc said on Friday it had not suspended the account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah AliKhamenei.

