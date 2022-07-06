Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Two more UK ministers resign in fresh blow to PM Boris Johnson
world news

Two more UK ministers resign in fresh blow to PM Boris Johnson

Junior transport minister Laura Trott said she was quitting over a loss of "trust" in the government.
Britain prime minister Boris Johnson (File/Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP)(AFP)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 01:38 PM IST
AFP |

Two more ministers resigned from the UK government on Wednesday, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the departure of his health and finance ministers.

Will Quince, minister for children and families, said he had "no choice but to tender my resignation" while junior transport minister Laura Trott said she was quitting over a loss of "trust" in the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boris johnson uk government
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP