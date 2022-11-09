Home / World News / Two Pak police officials dead in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Two Pak police officials dead in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Published on Nov 09, 2022

PTI |

Two police officials were killed and two others injured early on Wednesday when heavily-armed assailants opened fire at a police station bordering Afghanistan in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a police official said.

The unidentified gunmen targeted the Raghzai police station in South Waziristan district which borders Afghanistan, the official said.

Two Sub Inspectors identified as Farman and Fareed died in the attack while two constables were injured in the shootout, according to the official.

The assailants fled with weapons from the police station and also damaged police vehicles.

Police contingents rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area. A search operation was also launched.

Chief Minister of the province, Mehmood Khan, condemned the attack and vowed to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

