Home / World News / Two tornadoes kill at least 7 in China; over 200 injured
State media said one person died and 21 were injured in another tornado in Jiangsu province.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
State media said one person died and 21 were injured in another tornado in Jiangsu province.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
world news

Two tornadoes kill at least 7 in China; over 200 injured

China's official Xinhua News Agency reported that the tornado hit Wuhan at about 8:40 p.m. It toppled construction site sheds and snapped several trees, Xinhua said, citing a local government.
READ FULL STORY
AP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:56 AM IST

Two tornadoes have killed at least seven people in China and left more than 200 others injured.

The Wuhan city government on Saturday said that six people had died and 218 were injured after a Friday night tornado.

State media said one person died and 21 were injured in another tornado in Jiangsu province.

China's official Xinhua News Agency reported that the tornado hit Wuhan at about 8:40 p.m. It toppled construction site sheds and snapped several trees, Xinhua said, citing a local government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china wuhan
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.