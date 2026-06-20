Two trains collide north of the UK's London, injuries feared

"We're responding to reports of a collision involving two trains in the Bedford area," the transport police force said on X, referring to a market town around 56 miles (90 kilometres) north of the capital.

Unverified footage posted to social media appeared to show two East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains having collided, with one running into the other, and passengers pictured standing on the tracks beside damaged rail carriages, AFP reported.

British Transport Police said on Friday that it was responding to reports of a train "collision" north of the capital city of London amid media reports of injuries, with other emergency services also attending the scene. Reports of passenger injuries have emerged.

The trains appeared to remain upright on the track, according to the posted images posted online. The Daily Telegraph and TalkTV were among British media outlets that reported that passengers had been injured in the incident. The Times of London newspaper reported that Bedford hospital staff had been alerted to possibly expect as many as 50 injured people.

EMR said in a statement that emergency services were dealing with the incident between London's St Pancras and Leicester.

"Emergency services are dealing with an incident between London St Pancras and Leicester," EMR said on X, without providing further details.

East of England Ambulance Service said on social media it had sent "a number of resources, including air ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team, to a major incident on the railway south of Bedford".

Meanwhile, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said its "crews are currently in attendance at an incident on the railway just south of Bedford."

The emergency services had yet to provide any details about injuries.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she was "deeply concerned" by the collision reports.