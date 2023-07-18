Typhoon Talim: Evacuations, flight delays and train cancellations. Details

Typhoon Talim made landfall along the coast of Guangdong province in China as well as in Veitman resulting in the evacuation of around a quarter million people and cancellation of numerous flights and trains. China weather agency said that typhoon Talim, the fourth typhoon of the year, arrived with maximum wind speeds of 136.8 kilometres per hour. It made landfall on July 17 brining storm surges and heavy rainfall as provinces from Guangdong to Hainan were impacted.

Here are top points on this story:

Ahead of the typhoon, an orange alert- second-highest warning level in the four-tier colour-coded system- was issued. Nearly 230,000 individuals in Guangdong were evacuated and over 8,000 workers from fish farms were brought ashore. Numerous coastal tourist destinations were closed as a precautionary measure. The storm was moving to the northwest at a speed of about 20 kilometres per hour. It could move across the Guangxi region early on July 18 but will lose speed and "weaken and dissipate over northern Vietnam" on July 19, China's weather agency said. Vietnamese authorities have planned to evacuate approximately 30,000 individuals from the most vulnerable areas in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong provinces. The storm is anticipated to be one of the most significant to impact the Gulf of Tonkin in recent years, Vietnam's top disaster response committee noted. Tourists have been advised to depart from outlying islands and airlines have adjusted their schedules. At least 1,000 people were evacuated in Yunfu city in Guangdong province, the state-backed Southern Daily reported. Trading on Hong Kong's $5.2 trillion stock market was cancelled on July 17 as authorities warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas due to a storm surge. More than 1,000 travellers were affected by flight cancellations and delays, Hong Kong Airport Authority said. Hundreds of trains in Guangdong and Hainan were suspended while Hainan island authorities asked ships in nearby waters to return to port. Ferry services between Hainan and Guangdong were also suspended.

Typhoon Talim: Tourists walk in the rain as Typhoon Talim approaches in Macao in southern China.(AP)

