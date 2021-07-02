UAE bans citizens from travelling to India, Pakistan, other countries: Reports

Citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cannot travel to several countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka till July 21, several media reports have said citing authorities. The reports cited the emirates' foreign ministry and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority as saying that citizens need to comply with all precautionary and preventive measures related to Covid-19 with the start of the travel season.

Thursday's order comes after the UAE in June extended the travel ban on passengers from 14 countries until July 21 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority said in a Notice Issued to Airmen (NOTAM) that flights from 14 countries--Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa--will remain suspended until 23:59pm of July 21, 2021. Cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights, would be exempted from the restrictions.

The UAE also said its citizens must self-isolate in case they test positive for Covid-19 while travelling and follow all instructions, requirements and health protocols applied by their host countries. They will also have to notify the UAE's embassies in their host countries if they get Covid-19.

Infected Emiratis will be allowed to return to the UAE after getting the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities in the host country as well as the competent health departments in the UAE and follow all the guidelines and health requirements needed to ensure their safe return.

