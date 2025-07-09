UAE denies lifetime Golden Visa eligibility for Indians, Bangladeshis; dismisses 23 lakh report

The United Arab Emirates has denied all rumours and reports regarding a lifetime Golden Visa for Indians. Abu Dhabi's federal authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has denied these rumours for lifetime eligibility for "certain nationalities." The UAE has denied reports that a lifetime Golden Visa will be available for certain nationalities.(Pixaby/Representational Image)

UAE's ICP stated that the Golden Visa applications are handled exclusively through government channels.

"No internal or external consultancy entity is recognised as an authorised party in the application process," the ICP wrote.

Also Read: Here's how to apply for UAE's golden visa: Step-by-step guide

The statement, shared by Emirates News Agency added that the ICP's denial comes after certain reports and rumours from foreign media were circulated regarding a lifetime Golden Visa to settle in the UAE.

The statement shared by WAM was also verified by the UAE's ICP on its official Instagram page.

Earlier this week, it was reported that citizens from India and Bangladesh will be eligible to apply for a lifetime Golden Visa for just ₹23 lakhs.

"Indians can now enjoy the UAE's Golden Visa for life by paying a fee of AED 1,00,000 (INR around 23.30 lakh)," beneficiaries and people involved in the process have told news agency PTI.

However, with the UAE federal authority's statement, this news is now false.

The ICP added that legal action will be taken for the spread of false information in an attempt to illegally collect money from individuals aspiring to live and reside in the UAE.

ICP urged the public not to fall for fraudulent schemes and to rely solely on verified channels for visa-related information. For accurate guidance, applicants can visit www.icp.gov.ae or call the number - 600522222.