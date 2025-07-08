Here's how to apply for UAE's golden visa: Step-by-step guide

The UAE's Golden Visa program continues to be a powerful draw for investors, skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and exceptional students seeking long-term residency in one of the world's most dynamic economies. Managed by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), this visa allows individuals and their families to live, work, and study in the UAE without a national sponsor — with renewable terms of five or ten years. Golden visa allows individuals and their families to live, work, and study in the UAE without a national sponsor(Pixaby/Representational Image)

Here’s a comprehensive step-by-step guide on how to apply for the UAE Golden Visa and the eligibility criteria across key categories.

Step-by-Step Application Process

Determine Eligibility

Identify the category you fall under (investor, entrepreneur, skilled talent, or outstanding student).

Prepare Required Documents

Collect all necessary documentation as outlined by the ICP based on your visa category (see details below).

Apply for Nomination

Visit www.icp.gov.ae or use the "ICP UAE Smart" app.

Fill out the nomination application, upload documents, and pay fees securely online.

Await Approval

If approved, you'll receive an invitation to apply for the visa itself.

Submit Golden Visa Application

After nomination, complete the full visa application through the ICP portal or smart app.

Receive Residency Visa

Once approved, your long-term residency visa will be issued, allowing you to sponsor family members depending on your eligibility.