UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw

Published on Dec 05, 2022 12:37 PM IST

This is the first such visit since Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies ended a boycott of Doha nearly two years ago.

United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president will visit Qatar on Monday, state news agency WAM reported, in the first such visit since Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies ended a boycott of Doha nearly two years ago.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's de facto ruler for years before becoming president earlier this year, will visit Qatar on an invitation from Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, whose country is hosting soccer's World Cup.

