Home / World News / UAE spacecraft 'Hope' enters orbit around Mars in historic flight
world news

UAE spacecraft 'Hope' enters orbit around Mars in historic flight

Mission controllers at the UAE’s space center in Dubai announced Tuesday that the craft reached the end of its nearly seven-month, 300-million-mile journey and began circling the red planet.
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:00 PM IST
It took several nail-biting minutes or so for the signal confirming success to reach Earth. Tensions were high: Over the years, Mars has been the graveyard for a multitude of missions from various countries. (Representative Image)(AP)

A spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates has swung into orbit around Mars in a triumph for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

Mission controllers at the UAE’s space center in Dubai announced Tuesday that the craft reached the end of its nearly seven-month, 300-million-mile journey and began circling the red planet. It is called Amal, which is Arabic for Hope. And it will gather data on Mars’ thin atmosphere.

It took several nail-biting minutes or so for the signal confirming success to reach Earth. Tensions were high: Over the years, Mars has been the graveyard for a multitude of missions from various countries.

Two more unmanned spacecraft from the US and China are set to arrive at Mars over the next several days. All three missions were launched in July to take advantage of the close alignment of Earth and Mars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uae mars mission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP