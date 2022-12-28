Home / World News / This country is giving government employees 1-year paid leave to start business

This country is giving government employees 1-year paid leave to start business

Published on Dec 28, 2022 11:15 AM IST

UAE's New Measure For Government Employees: The measure will begin from January 2,2023, a report by The Khaleej Times said.

UAE's New Measure For Government Employees: UAE has announced a new measure for government employees. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

The UAE has announced that it will begin implementing year-long paid leave for citizens working in the government sector who wish to start their own businesses and become self-employed, a report said. The measure will begin from January 2,2023, a report by The Khaleej Times said.

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE announced that the country’s cabinet had approved the initiative with the aim to encourage more businesses. This comes days after UAE revealed a reformed social welfare programme for its local population.

"Today, within the Council, we decided on sabbatical leave for citizens working in the government who wish to run their own businesses. The leave lasts for a full year, with half the salary, while preserving the job. Our goal is to encourage our youth to take advantage of the huge business opportunities offered by our national economy," HH Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“We are looking to encourage our young people to benefit from the major opportunities offered by our national economy," the UAE president said in a tweet.

Under the new rule, the citizens of UAE who are willing to start their businesses will be paid half of their salaries for one year. This leave will be approved by the head of the federal authority for which the employee works for. The leave can be combined with unpaid leave and annual leave. Khaleej Times quoted a government official as saying that the country will work to build the capabilities of UAE citizens who have obtained an "entrepreneurship leave" for self-employment. The UAE government will also support them in the fields of entrepreneurship, establishing and managing companies, the official said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

