UFO Whistleblower alleges concealed evidence of non-human craft, Pentagon investigation launched

In a series of intriguing developments over the past six years, the topic of UFOs and extraterrestrial phenomena has taken center stage in the United States.

Black and White UAP image taken from a Naval Aircraft

It all started back in 2017 when the New York Times uncovered a revelation that former senator Harry Reid had discreetly allocated $22 million in Defense funding to investigate unidentified foreign objects. Since then, numerous Navy pilots have come forward with reports of frequent UFO sightings, prompting the Pentagon to revamp its investigation process in a bid to treat the matter more seriously.

Despite heightened scrutiny, these investigations have yet to yield any significant breakthroughs, with many of the objects sighted by pilots turning out to be mere balloons.

However, a recent report by Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal, part of the team that broke the Times story in 2017, offers hope to those who believe in the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Published on the science website the Debrief, the report unveils the account of a Defense intelligence whistleblower who alleges that classified evidence of "intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin" is being concealed by the Intelligence Community.

The whistleblower, David Charles Grusch, filed a complaint asserting that the Pentagon, along with other nations and defense contractors, has retrieved fragments "of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin)" based on the analysis of vehicle morphologies, material science testing, and the presence of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures.

Grusch further claims that the recovered material includes both intact and partially intact vehicles.

What sets Grusch apart from previous UFO experts discredited by skeptics is his credible background. A 36-year-old combat veteran of Afghanistan, Grusch served as a member of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force—an Office of Naval Intelligence program dedicated to investigating UFO sightings.

From 2019 to 2021, the whistleblower represented the National Reconnaissance Office, one of the prominent U.S. intelligence agencies, on the task force. His colleagues hold him in high regard, with retired Army colonel Karl Nell, another member of the UFO task force, describing Grusch as "beyond reproach."

Nell even corroborated one of Grusch's claims in the complaint, stating that there is an ongoing competition among countries to "identify [UFO] crashes/landings and retrieve the material for exploitation/reverse engineering."

Nell affirmed, "His assertion concerning the existence of a terrestrial arms race occurring sub-rosa over the past eighty years focused on reverse engineering technologies of unknown origin is fundamentally correct. As is the indisputable realization that at least some of these technologies of unknown origin derive from non-human intelligence." Another intelligence official investigating UFOs, Jonathan Grey, echoed these sentiments, affirming that "the non-human intelligence phenomenon is real" and that "we are not alone." He emphasized that this is a global phenomenon, yet a global solution continues to elude humanity.

The Debrief was privy to an unclassified version of Grusch's complaint, which revealed that evidence of extraterrestrial technology was deliberately withheld from congressional oversight by the Intelligence Community, effectively impeding legitimate scrutiny of the UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) Program. When Grusch raised concerns about this, he faced months of retaliation.

To protect the ongoing investigation's integrity, the report does not disclose the specific details of the retaliation. However, in response to the whistleblower complaint, an intelligence investigation has been launched. While the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence declined to comment, the Pentagon confirmed the information presented in the report back in April. Grusch, who retired in April, expressed his hope that his claims would deliver an "ontological shock."

