Pope Francis condemns 'brutal attack' on Uganda school
AFP |
"I pray for the young student victims of the brutal attack against a school in western Uganda," the pope said during his weekly Angelus prayer.
Pope Francis on Sunday condemned this week's "brutal attack" on a Ugandan school where 41 mostly student victims were hacked, shot and burned to death and others went missing.
"I pray for the young student victims of the brutal attack against a school in western Uganda," the pope said during his weekly Angelus prayer at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican City.
