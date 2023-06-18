Pope Francis condemns 'brutal attack' on Uganda school

Pope Francis on Sunday condemned this week's "brutal attack" on a Ugandan school where 41 mostly student victims were hacked, shot and burned to death and others went missing.

Pope Francis: Pope Francis is seen.(Reuters)

"I pray for the young student victims of the brutal attack against a school in western Uganda," the pope said during his weekly Angelus prayer at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican City.

