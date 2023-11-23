Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / UK committed to reducing legal migration, says Home Secretary James Cleverly

UK committed to reducing legal migration, says Home Secretary James Cleverly

Reuters |
Nov 23, 2023 04:22 PM IST

The statement comes after net migration to the UK rose to 6,72,000 till June.

British Home Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday the government was "completely committed to reducing levels of legal migration," after net migration rose to 6,72,000 in year to the end of June.

British Home Secretary James Cleverly.(Reuters)

“We do need to reduce our overall numbers by eliminating the abuse and exploitation of our visa system by both companies and individuals," Cleverly said in a statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"We are working across government on further measures to prevent exploitation and manipulation of our visa system, including clamping down on those that take advantage of the flexibility of the immigration system."

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP