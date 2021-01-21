IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UK, EU in spat over diplomatic status of bloc's ambassador
world news

UK, EU in spat over diplomatic status of bloc's ambassador

The EU says the rest of its 143 delegations around the world have all been given full diplomatic status.
AP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Joao Vale de Almeida is the 27-nation EU’s envoy to the UK, which left the bloc last year.(AP)

Britain has sparked a post-Brexit spat with the European Union by declining to grant the bloc’s first-ever ambassador to the country full diplomatic status.

Joao Vale de Almeida is the 27-nation EU’s envoy to the U.K., which left the bloc last year. But the British government says the EU is an international organization, rather than a country, and has not given Vale de Almeida the full rights accorded to ambassadors under the Vienna Convention, including immunity from taxation and prosecution.

The EU says the rest of its 143 delegations around the world have all been given full diplomatic status.

“The EU’s status in external relations and its subsequent diplomatic status is amply recognized by countries and international organisations around the world, and we expect the United Kingdom to treat the EU Delegation accordingly and without delay,” European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said Thursday.

Britain’s Foreign Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, said everyone in the EU delegation would get “the privileges and immunities necessary to allow them to carry out their work,” though he did not say whether that amounted to full diplomatic status.

He said the Foreign Office “continue(s) to engage with the EU on the long-term arrangements for the EU delegation in the U.K., and I’m not going to pre-empt the outcome.”

Tobias Ellwood, a lawmaker with the governing Conservative Party who heads Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said the government was being “petty.”

“We are better than this,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european union britain
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP