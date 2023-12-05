UK faces calls to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their titles amid feud with royal family

It has been revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s feud with the royal family could prompt the UK Government to take the "nuclear option" over their royal titles. Under the new legislation proposed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles could be stripped by the government. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the sitting volleyball finals at the 2023 Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for injured soldiers, in Duesseldorf, Germany September 15, 2023 (REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Conservative MP Bob Seely believes the move must be considered by the House of Commons. "In the next couple of weeks, I shall present a Bill in Parliament to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles,” Seely wrote in the Mail. "I’m not a republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest instalment of the couple’s feud with the rest of the Royal family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option."

"My aim is simple: if someone doesn’t want to be royal, that is a decision we respect – but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation’s life,” he added. "Sources close to the Sussexes have stressed that Harry and Meghan are not behind claims made in Omid Scobie’s book. But I suspect that few people believe such denials."

This comes after the names of two “racist” royals were named in Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. The controversy arose after two “racist” royals were named in the book’s Dutch edition. The book was released on Tuesday, November 28. Later, the book was removed from the shelves across the Netherlands. It will be back on the shelves again on December 8.

Making the situation worse, Piers Morgan named the two royals on his Talk TV show. He even later posted it for his social media followers. After the names went viral on social media, royal sources told The Mirror that there was “utter dismay” at Buckingham Palace and that the royal family is “considering all options,” including legal action.

Meanwhile, a source close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has claimed that the Sussexes are “dismayed” by the race row sparked by the book. Back in March 2021, Meghan, who is biracial, told Oprah Winfrey during an interview that a member of the family had said something about “how dark” Archie’s skin would be when he was born. Archie was born in May 2019.