UK grid warns energy costs could skyrocket amid Russia gas curbs
Britain faces “knock-on impacts” for the country’s energy supplies such as rocketing prices if Russia cuts off natural gas flows to Europe, according to National Grid Plc.
Only about 6% of the UK’s gas imports come from Russia, a statistic the government has so far used to play down the risks of reduced flows to the UK energy system. The grid operator’s warning is the first time it has openly addressed the threat of Moscow’s decision to throttle fuel supplies.
“It is clear that the cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices,” National Grid said Thursday in its early outlook for winter.
Also read: Russia to exit International Space Station by 2024. Here are 3 possible reasons
Britain’s gas market is linked to Europe through its network of pipelines to the continent and Norway, and summer prices are already four times higher than usual. But with limited gas storage capacity, the UK is reliant on Europe for exports in winter and exposed to further disruptions in Russian flows, which Kremlin insiders say are likely to continue in retaliation for European sanctions.
Higher prices would put even more strain on consumer bills that are already projected to reach record levels in October before rising again in January. There’s mounting pressure on the government to do more beyond the £400 discount on household tariffs already pledged.
Keeping the lights on is going to be more difficult too. System margins, or the buffer National Grid needs to keep in reserve, are expected to shrink this year. The network operator’s base case margin is 6.7%, or 4 gigawatts, down from 7.3% last year, according to the report published Thursday.
The UK will need to rely on imports of electricity on its power cables to France, Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands when supplies run short.
“On the tightest days the price in Great Britain will be higher than in Europe,” National Grid said. This will mean power flowing into the UK “in response to these market signals, which include scarcity prices, as they have done in previous winters,” it said.
Right now, prices in France are the highest in Europe, meaning it’s importing from its neighbors including the UK. Last week, France’s grid operator made an emergency call to secure power supplies from Britain, highlighting the potential battle ahead over the direction of flows on these interconnecting cables.
There is also looming threat from the unavailability of Electricite de France SA’s nuclear fleet, National Grid said. Usually a power exporter, less than half of France’s reactors are running now with maintenance and repairs taking longer than expected.
Also read: ‘Putin has no plans...’, Russia on Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe's funeral
“We are continuing to monitor the outlook in France and will undertake further assessments,” the network operator said in the report.
The UK has already contracted two coal stations to be kept in reserve this winter, and National Grid is in talks with a third operator to extend the measure. Those units won’t run in the market and aren’t counted in the margin assumptions.
One scenario National Grid will model before winter includes how Britain would manage with no gas imports from Europe. But it remains uncertain how European Union member states will act if there is a gas emergency and the fuel has to be locked within specific states.
-
Monkeypox: Europe, US worst hit; account for 95% of diagnosed cases, says WHO
Europe and the Americas have been affected the most by the monkeypox outbreak, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists here on Wednesday. ALSO READ India isolates monkeypox virus, first step to vaccines These two regions have reported 95 per cent of the diagnosed cases, he said, warning against stigma and discrimination in monkeypox messaging. Over 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported to the WHO from 78 countries.
-
US July 4 parade shooter charged on over 100 counts: officials
US authorities on Wednesday indicted the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting at a July 4 parade near Chicago on 117 counts of murder and other charges, according to an official statement. A young man with a history of mental illness, Robert Crimo, opened fire on an Independence Day parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.
-
Kyiv says Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second largest power plant
Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second biggest power plant and Moscow is undertaking a "massive redeployment" of troops to three southern regions, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. Russian-backed forces had earlier announced the capture of the Soviet-era, coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant. "They achieved a tiny tactical advantage - they captured Vuhlehirsk," presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in an interview posted on YouTube.
-
Protesters enter Iraqi parliament, chant curses against Iran
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday, chanting curses against Iran, in a protest against the selection of a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties. Some were seen walking on tables and waving Iraqi flags. Only security forces were inside the building and they appeared to allow the protesters in with relative ease. The breach came amid the biggest protest since Iraqi elections were held in October.
-
As monkeypox cases cross 18K globally, WHO advises reducing sex partners
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday urged men at risk of catching monkeypox to consider reducing their sexual partners “for the moment” following the UN health agency declaring the escalating outbreaks in multiple countries to be a global emergency. He called for those at risk to take steps to protect themselves. The UN agency is recommending vaccination for high-risk groups, including healthcare workers, and men who have sex with men with multiple sexual partners.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics