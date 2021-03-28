Home / World News / UK has planned for second Covid-19 vaccine doses, says minister
world news

UK has planned for second Covid-19 vaccine doses, says minister

"In all of our planning, we have factored in getting that second dose of the vaccine," he told Sky News.
Reuters | , London
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 02:09 PM IST
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccines, provided through the Covax initiative.(Bloomberg)

Britain has planned to ensure second Covid-19 doses are administered on time, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday amid concerns over supplies due to friction with the European Union.

When asked about a Mail on Sunday newspaper report that the Moderna vaccine would be deployed in Britain for the first time in mid-April, Dowden said: "We do expect Moderna to come later this month."

