UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March: Dominic Raab

"By early spring, hopefully by March, we'll be in a position to make those decisions. I think it's right to say we won't do it all in one big bang. As we phase out the national lockdown, I think we'll end up phasing through a tiered approach."
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:06 PM IST
"What we want to do is get out of this national lockdown as soon as possible," Raab told Sky News television.(REUTERS)

Britain's government is hoping that it can meet its target for rolling out coronavirus vaccines and be able to consider easing lockdown restrictions by March, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

"What we want to do is get out of this national lockdown as soon as possible," Raab told Sky News television.

