UK is past peak of Covid-19 surge, with 10 million people vaccinated
The UK has passed the peak of its latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said, as the country reached the milestone of vaccinating 10 million people, about 15% of the population.
“We are on a downward slope of cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said at a televised press conference on Wednesday. “This peak, at least, we are past.”
But Whitty, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said infections are still widespread and the state-run National Health Service would be “back in trouble extraordinarily fast” if social restrictions are lifted.
Britain’s immunization program -- the most successful so far in Europe -- puts the country on track to provide shots to 15 million citizens and carers at greatest risk from the disease by Feb. 15. Johnson said it will only be possible to begin easing the lockdown three weeks after that date, once those vaccinated have received the benefits of the immunization.
Johnson, who will publish a plan for relaxing the curbs on Feb. 22, said there are “signs of hope” but warned the number of people with the disease is still “alarmingly high.” A further 1,322 deaths were reported on Wednesday.
Infections
Johnson is under mounting pressure to ease restrictions from lockdown skeptics in his own party who fear shutting up businesses and schools will inflict lasting scars on the economy and society. News that vaccines are effective at cutting transmission of the disease has fueled their argument.
“With better and better news by the day on the vaccination roll out and its effectiveness, the government has got to start addressing its mind to the harms caused by the measures we’re putting in place,” said Mark Harper, chairman of the so-called Covid Recovery Group of Conservative members of Parliament. “Lockdowns and restrictions cause immense damage to people’s health and livelihoods and we need to lift them as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Johnson has promised to review the pandemic response after the priority groups have been given vaccines. Schools will be the first facilities to reopen in England, starting no earlier than March 8 under the government’s plans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK is past peak of Covid-19 surge, with 10 million people vaccinated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN climate chief urges world 'in a tough spot' to keep fighting warming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US plans record debt sale; no big changes before new stimulus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN court says it can hear case brought by Iran against US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Economic Forum again delays annual meeting in Singapore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU faces 100 billion-euro price tag for bungled vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh intensifies vigil along its border with Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-American doctor appointed as chief medical officer of Homeland Security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ukraine's President imposes sanctions against 'pro-Russian' media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungary 'systematically' breached EU air pollution limits, says court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says 10 million people have received coronavirus vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NATO welcomes extension of 'New START' by Russia, US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TikTok agrees to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after girl dies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden to require negative Covid-19 test for arrivals from abroad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox