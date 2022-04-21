Setback for Boris Johnson as UK lawmakers approve probe into whether he lied

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day India visit, will face a parliamentary ethics inquiry into his past comments about rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic as UK lawmakers accused him of lying over “partygate” and backed a motion from the opposition Labour party to be referred to a parliamentary panel to probe whether he misled lawmakers over the events in his and other government offices.

The lawmakers voted through a motion without any opposition from the government, after a day-long debate that saw some of Johnson's own MPs call for his resignation over the "Partygate" revelations.

Bloomberg reported that ministers found to have lied are expected to resign, though there’s little chance of Johnson doing so.

