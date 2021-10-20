Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK: Manchester airport terminal set to reopen after security scare
world news

UK: Manchester airport terminal set to reopen after security scare

Terminal two at the Manchester airport was closed earlier on Tuesday evening after police began an assessment of reports of a suspicious package.
A passenger wearing a face-covering walks past the Ryanair check-in desks at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain. (File Photo / REUTERS)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Reuters |

Terminal Two at Britain's Manchester Airport will reopen after Greater Manchester Police found no security threat following reports of a suspicious package, a spokesperson for the airport said on Tuesday.

"...Greater Manchester Police is satisfied that there is no security threat and has lifted the cordon that was in place," the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the terminal will reopen within the next hour.

The terminal was closed earlier on Tuesday evening after police began an assessment of reports of a suspicious package.

In a previous statement, the airport said a "controlled evacuation" was taking place. 

Topics
united kingdom manchester manchester airport greater manchester
