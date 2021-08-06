UK moves India from red to amber list: All you need to know

The UK has moved India from its highest-risk red list to medium-risk amber list and now fully vaccinated Indian passengers will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine. The change, announced by the department for transport, comes into effect from Sunday.

Under the United Kingdom's traffic light system for international travel, returning from amber list countries means 10-day quarantining at home or any place of one's choice. "The UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the red list to the amber list. All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4 am," UK transport secretary Grant Shapps tweeted.

Indians can now quarantine at a place of their choice for 10 days after arriving in the UK. They will retain the option to Test to Release after five days of quarantine, reports news agency PTI.

Passengers from India will now take a Covid-19 test three days before departure and book in advance for two Covid-19 tests to be taken upon arrival in England as well as complete a passenger locator form on arrival.

After arriving in the United Kingdom, the passengers must quarantine at home or in any place they have confirmed as their location for 10 days and test on or before day two and on or after day eight.

Those who are below 18 years of age and those fully vaccinated in the UK are exempted from home quarantine, so are those who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the European Union and the United States.

However, India-manufactured Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield is likely to be covered under this exemption.