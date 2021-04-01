UK needs to do more to tackle racism, PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a racism review commissioned by his government was stimulating but that the country needed to do more to deal with racism.

"I don't want to say that the government is going to agree with absolutely everything in it, but it has some original and stimulating work in it but I think people need to read and to consider," Johnson said of a review into race inequality.

"There are very serious issues that our society faces to do with racism that we need to address, we've got, we've got to do more to fix it and we need to understand the severity of the problem," he said.