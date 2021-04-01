Home / World News / UK needs to do more to tackle racism, PM Johnson says
world news

UK needs to do more to tackle racism, PM Johnson says

"I don't want to say that the government is going to agree with absolutely everything in it, but it has some original and stimulating work in it but I think people need to read and to consider," Johnson said of a review into race inequality.
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 05:17 PM IST
"There are very serious issues that our society faces to do with racism that we need to address, we've got, we've got to do more to fix it and we need to understand the severity of the problem," he said.(Reuters File Photo )

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a racism review commissioned by his government was stimulating but that the country needed to do more to deal with racism.

"I don't want to say that the government is going to agree with absolutely everything in it, but it has some original and stimulating work in it but I think people need to read and to consider," Johnson said of a review into race inequality.

"There are very serious issues that our society faces to do with racism that we need to address, we've got, we've got to do more to fix it and we need to understand the severity of the problem," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP