UK ousts China from new nuclear project Sizewell after Rishi Sunak's remark

Updated on Nov 29, 2022 04:07 PM IST

The announcement came one day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that the "golden era" of UK-China relations was "over.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is seen. (AFP)
Britain on Tuesday ousted China's nuclear firm CGN from construction of its new Sizewell C nuclear power station, which will now be built with remaining French partner EDF.

The announcement came one day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that the "golden era" of UK-China relations was "over", adding Beijing posed a "systemic challenge" to the UK.

