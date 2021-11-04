UK PM Boris Johnson extends Diwali greetings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday extended greetings to people celebrating the festivals of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in the UK.

"Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world," Johnson tweeted.

"Namaste, it's Boris Johnson here, sending my best wishes to everyone celebrating this year's Festival of Lights, and after the tough times we've all had, I hope that this Diwali, and Bandi Chhor Divas for our Sikh friends, are truly special," UK PM said in a video message.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

Meanwhile, Bandi Chhor Divas is a Sikh celebration that commemorates the day the sixth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Hargobind was released from Gwalior Fort.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali and wished for the festival to bring "happiness, prosperity and good fortune."

"Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali," the Prime Minister tweeted. (ANI)