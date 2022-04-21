UK PM Johnson signals visa flexibility with India: ‘always been in favour of…’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled that he was ready to offer more visas to India in return for a free-trade deal after Britain's exit from the European Union, reported Reuters.
"I have always been in favour of talented people coming to this country," Johnson told reporters. "We are short to the tune of hundreds of thousands of people in our economy and we need to have a progressive approach and we will."
Johnson will begin his long-delayed visit from Ahmedabad where he will meet business leaders to discuss thriving commercial, trade and people links between the two countries. He will then travel to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. While speaking to reporters on the plane on his way to India, Johnson indicated that he was ready to be more accommodating on issues that could stall the post-Brexit deal with India, according to Reuters.
Also Read | PM Modi to straight talk with UK PM Johnson on Pak and China
Johnson's office earlier said that the two leaders will hold “in-depth talks on the UK and India’s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering our close partnership and stepping up security co-operation in the Indo-Pacific.”
His visit is also being watched closely for a possible attempt from Johnson to coax India away from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine as New Delhi stood back from international efforts to criticize President Vladimir Putin by abstaining from UN votes.
Johnson’s spokesperson Max Blain, however, stressed that the UK wouldn’t “lecture other democratically elected governments on what course of action was best for them.”
The spokesperson said the UK would “work with other countries to provide alternative options for defense procurement and energy for India to diversify its supply chains away from Russia.”
“My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence,” Johnson had said last week.
-
Trump walks out of Piers Morgan interview, calls him ‘fool’, 'dishonest'
Former US President Donald Trump appeared to have stormed out of an interview after British television host Piers Morgan pressed him about the results of the 2020 presidential election. In a 30-second advert for Morgan new show, which will air on Rupert Murdoch's Talk TV and Fox Nation on April 25, Trump appears to get agitated when the presenter tells him that the election was “free and fair” and that “you lost”.
-
Pakistan needs army more than Imran Khan: Former PM in Twitter Space
In a veiled reference to Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the fault of one person does not make the whole institution faulty, hailing the Pakistan army and criticising the present army chief -- at the same time. Imran Khan made these comments in his first-ever Twitter Space, a virtual address on Twitter.
-
What is Putin's Sarmat missile that will make Russia's 'enemies think twice'?
Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile which is the world's most powerful missile that is believed to be capable of penetrating any missile defence. It is colloquially known as Satan. Here is everything you need to know about Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile 1. The missile is 35.3 meters long and 3 meters in diameter.
-
Parachute demo triggers false alarm in US Capitol, causes brief evacuation
The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police said they were tracking an aircraft “that poses a probable threat,” but the plane turned out to be a military aircraft with people parachuting out of it for a demonstration, officials told The Associated Press. The aircraft, a single-engine plane, was reported to be circling around Washington after taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, two people familiar with the matter.
-
Russia tests ballistic missile; Zelensky denies seeing Kremlin document |Updates
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said he had not seen or heard about the document that the Kremlin spoke about earlier in the day. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned that Ukraine would not cede territory in any negotiations with Russia as Moscow intensifies its offensive in the east. The United Kingdom is planning fresh penalties which are expected to come this week, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics