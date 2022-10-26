UK PM Rishi Sunak delays fiscal statement to make 'right decisions'

New UK Prime Minster Rishi Sunak delayed an economic strategy planned for Monday until Nov. 17 as he sought more time to make the “right decisions” on managing the British economy.

The delay from Oct. 31 was announced in a readout of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting issued by Sunak’s office.

Sunak told his new top team of ministers that “it is important to reach the right decisions and there is time for those decisions to be confirmed with Cabinet,” according to the readout. “The Autumn Statement will set out how we will put public finances on a sustainable footing and get debt falling in the medium term and will be accompanied by a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.”

