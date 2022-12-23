Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UK PM Rishi Sunak 'disappointed' by disruption caused by strikes

Published on Dec 23, 2022 04:13 PM IST

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, departs 10 Downing Street.(Bloomberg)
Reuters |

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was disappointed about disruption caused by strikes by unions representing workers in sectors including rail, health and border staff.

"I'm really sad and disappointed about the disruption that has been caused to so many people's lives, particularly at Christmas time," Sunak told reporters.

