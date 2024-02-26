 UK PM Sunak says 'historic day' after Hungary approves Sweden's bid to join NATO | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / UK PM Sunak says 'historic day' after Hungary approves Sweden's bid to join NATO

UK PM Sunak says 'historic day' after Hungary approves Sweden's bid to join NATO

AFP |
Feb 26, 2024 10:47 PM IST

After Hungary approved Sweden's bid to join the defence alliance, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the decision.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday hailed a "historic day" for NATO after Hungary approved Sweden's bid to join the defence alliance.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (AFP)

"A historic day for our alliance. Sweden, we are looking forward to welcoming you to NATO very soon," Sunak wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

