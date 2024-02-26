UK PM Sunak says 'historic day' after Hungary approves Sweden's bid to join NATO
After Hungary approved Sweden's bid to join the defence alliance, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the decision.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday hailed a "historic day" for NATO after Hungary approved Sweden's bid to join the defence alliance.
"A historic day for our alliance. Sweden, we are looking forward to welcoming you to NATO very soon," Sunak wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.
