UK police arrest two over leaflets comparing Covid-19 vaccinations to Holocaust

Britain is currently rolling out a mass vaccination programme and more than 10 million people have been given their first shots of the Covid vaccine.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Residents wait to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from members of the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.(AFP)

British police said on Thursday they had arrested two men on suspicion of distributing a leaflet with material that appeared to compare the Covid-19 vaccination to the Holocaust.

The men, aged 73 and 37, are accused of circulating the leaflet in south London in late January.

However, there have been a number of protests in the capital from opponents of the vaccine with experts warning that a sizeable minority of people believe conspiracy theories about the vaccinations or the coronavirus itself.

The 73-year-old is suspected of malicious communications and public nuisance, and the 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. They have been released on police bail until a date in early March.

