UK prison officer jailed for sexual misconduct with inmate, calls herself 'his queen'

A former prison officer, who claimed to have become sexually involved with a convict and called herself "his queen", has been jailed for 21 months in United Kingdom's Doncaster. Katie Evans often boasted about her sexual encounters with the convict.(X)

26-year-old Katie Evans was found guilty of misconduct in a public office after being ‘manipulated’ by a convict Daniel Brownley at HMP Doncaster, BBC reported citing Sheffield Crown Court.

While delivering the order, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said there was "no excuse" for her offence despite her being "manipulated by an experienced criminal".

Katie Evans referred to herself as the convict's 'queen'

Evans, now a mother-of-one, is a resident of Hatfield, Doncaster, and started working at the prison in 2020, where she soon became involved with Brownley, who had a history of criminal offences.

As per BBC, Evans often boasted about her sexual encounters with Brownley, exchanged more than 140 phone calls with him and made some monetary transactions on his behalf during the time.

During the trial, Prosecutor Matthew Burdon also revealed that Evans had referred to herself as “your queen” when speaking to Brownley.

Brownley, the inmate under question, had been jailed previously for attempted robbery, burglary, and handling stolen goods, and was recalled to prison in 2020 for breaching his licence conditions, the publication reported.

Young and immature, but no excuse: Court in its 'merciful' sentence

Judge Richardson while emphasising that Evans’ misconduct had “materially affected the good order and discipline of the prison' also noted that she was young and immature at the time of the act.

The court also acknowledged that Evans was “genuinely remorseful” for her action adding that she was manipulated by an experienced criminal.

"I'm entirely satisfied you were manipulated by an experienced criminal to assist him," the judge said.

However, despite the serious nature of the offence, the judge said Evans' sentence could have been longer but decided to reduce it to take into account her responsibilities as a mother.

Evans wept and waved at her family members as she was led away from the courtroom. She admitted misconduct in a public office at a previous hearing.