UK reaffirms its position over India-Canada diplomatic tensions

Reuters
Oct 07, 2023

Canada said it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader.

Britain on Friday reaffirmed its position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, after reports said that India had asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (via REUTERS)

"The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK's position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," a government spokesperson said in a statement after Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated last month when Canada said it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June.

