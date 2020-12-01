e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK’s Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional Covid restrictions

UK’s Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional Covid restrictions

Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus restrictions arguing even with this own party.

world Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 19:08 IST
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
London
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain.(Reuters)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, arguing in the face of criticism from his own party that the system was needed to keep the virus under control.

“With the spread of the epidemic varying across the country, there remains a compelling ... case for regional tiers in England,” Johnson told parliament, batting away critical interventions from several unhappy lawmakers.

tags
top news
Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
LIVE: ‘Bullets or peaceful solution’, says farmers’ leader on talks with govt
LIVE: ‘Bullets or peaceful solution’, says farmers’ leader on talks with govt
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In